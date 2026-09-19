Ajit Agarkar to step down as India's chief selector: Report
What's the story
Ajit Agarkar, the current chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has decided not to seek an extension after his contract expires on October 4. Cricinfo reports that Agarkar communicated his decision to the BCCI this week. The former Indian all-rounder had earlier sought feedback from the board about his continuation in the role until the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Board's statement
We still have 15 days to go: BCCI secretary
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board still has time to decide on Agarkar's future.
"We still have 15 days to go," he said after the BCCI annual general meeting in Mumbai.
"Fifteen days is a long time in the world of cricket. We will make a decision at an appropriate time."
Achievements
Agarkar's tenure as chief selector
Agarkar took over as chief selector in July 2023 and has been instrumental in India's on-field success.
Under his tenure, India won the Asia Cup twice (2023 and 2025), reached the 2023 World Cup final, and clinched two ICC T20 World Cups (2024 and 2026) along with the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.
His panel also appointed Shubman Gill as captain for Tests and ODIs last year.
Strategy
Planning for the 2027 World Cup
Agarkar's panel had started planning for the 2027 World Cup, which will be held in Africa next October-November.
The decision was communicated to Rohit Sharma, but the senior opener is part of the squad for India's home ODI series against West Indies starting September 27.
Agarkar led a selection meeting earlier this week to pick squads for the West Indies white-ball series and Irani Trophy starting October 1.
Future appointments
BCCI to decide on Agarkar's future amid NZ tour preparations
The BCCI is expected to make a decision on Agarkar's future, including appointing a new chief selector.
This is particularly important as India is set to tour New Zealand in mid-October for a full series.
The tour will begin with five T20Is, followed by five ODIs and two Tests.
Before that, India A will play two unofficial Tests on the shadow tour in New Zealand.