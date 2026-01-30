Akash Deep claims his 7th five-wicket haul in FC cricket

Bengal's Akash Deep shone with the ball against Haryana in Round 7 of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. The pacer picked ended with 5/40 from 15 overs as Bengal bowled Haryana out for 100 in the 2nd innings. Besides Akash Deep, spinner Shahbaz Ahmed also completed a fifer on Day 2. Earlier, Bengal fell for 193 in 72.3 overs on Day 1.

Bowling A superb spell on offer In his first over, Akash Deep dismissed Ankit Kumar (0). Ashish Siwach was his next victim in the 4th over of Haryana's outing. In the 15th over, he dismissed Dheeru Singh (0) before sending back Mayank Shandilya (6). In the 29th over, he dismissed Anshul Kamboj as Haryana were reduced to 91/9. Shahbaz did the damage from the other end, taking 5/42.

Numbers Akash Deep races to 160 FC scalps Akash Deep clocked 3 maidens in his 15-over spell. He conceded at 2.67 runs an over. He now owns 160 wickets in First-Class cricket from 47 matches (80 innings) at an average of 25-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. He recorded his 7th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket (4w: 9). Notably, Akash Deep has 13 scalps from 4 Ranji games this season at 29.23 (5w: 1).

