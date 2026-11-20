Akash Deep credits Gautam Gambhir for successful Test return
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Akash Deep has credited head coach Gautam Gambhir for his successful return to Test cricket after a long injury layoff. The Bengal pacer was out of action since August 2025 due to a stress fracture in his back. However, he made a stunning comeback in the first Test against New Zealand, picking up three wickets and helping India dismiss the visitors for 368 runs in their first innings in Wellington.
Coach's encouragement
Gambhir kept in touch during my rehabilitation: Akash Deep
Speaking after the second day's play, Akash revealed how Gambhir kept in touch with him while he was undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.
"GG (Gambhir) sir used to follow up during that period and he would take updates, 'Kaisa chal raha?' he would ask," Akash said.
He added that it was very difficult to come back after a back injury for a fast bowler but Gambhir's constant communication kept him motivated throughout the process.
Skill enhancement
Akash worked on his bowling and fitness during the break
The prolonged break was not just about regaining fitness but also improving his bowling skills.
Akash said he wanted to get stronger during this period and didn't feel like he was away from cricket for so long.
His performances for India A also helped him gain confidence before making a comeback to the senior side.
"I worked on my bowling and on areas I could improve," he said, adding that "I was happy with what I bowled for India A," he said.
Tactical approach
On his Glenn Phillips wicket
Akash made an impact with his three-for-53 against New Zealand, especially the wicket of Glenn Phillips.
He revealed that he had deliberately put in extra effort to generate movement and unsettle the batter.
"On that Glenn Phillips wicket delivery, I put in extra effort ki ball zyaada harkat kare," Akash said.
He added it wasn't one (magic) ball but he was trying to bowl in one area and could get what he wanted with that particular delivery.
Pitch adaptation
Akash on changing conditions at Basin Reserve
Akash spoke about the changing conditions at the Basin Reserve, where the pitch had slowed down on day one but offered some assistance with the new ball on day two.
He stressed that containing runs and sticking to a plan remained important, especially when bowling with an older ball.
"The first option with an old ball is to contain runs and then stick to a plan," he said.
Stats
Here are his Test numbers
Akash contributed with a haul of 3/53 from 23 overs (7 maidens).
This spell took him to 31 wickets across 11 Tests at an average of 34.03 (4W: 1, 5W: 1).
21 of his wickets have come in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries at 37.95.
In First-Class cricket, the fast bowler has completed 184 wickets across 54 matches while averaging around 26.