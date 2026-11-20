Speaking after the second day's play, Akash revealed how Gambhir kept in touch with him while he was undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

"GG (Gambhir) sir used to follow up during that period and he would take updates, 'Kaisa chal raha?' he would ask," Akash said.

He added that it was very difficult to come back after a back injury for a fast bowler but Gambhir's constant communication kept him motivated throughout the process.