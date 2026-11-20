India's pace attack kept the hosts under pressure with regular breakthroughs in the initial half of the day.

Akash's first victim was Rachin Ravindra (15), whose dismissal saw the Kiwis reduced to 70/5.

Centurions Nicholls (175*) and Phillips (118) then staged a remarkable fightback with a double-century stand.

India employed a few strategies from the start of Day 2, including Jasprit Bumrah changing ends and Prasidh Krishna sharing the new ball with him.

However, these efforts were initially unsuccessful as both Nicholls and Phillips looked solid on a pitch that had lost its sting.