1st Test: Akash Deep claims three-fer versus New Zealand
What's the story
India's Akash Deep took a three-wicket haul, helping the team restrict New Zealand to 368 runs on Day 2 of the first Test in Wellington. The Basin Reserve pitch, which looked green and lush on the first day, turned brown as the grass cover started burning under the sun. Despite this change in conditions, Deep's outstanding bowling performance helped India bounce back after a frustrating 216-run partnership between Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips for New Zealand's sixth wicket.
Bowling tactics
The Phillips-Nicholls stand frustrated India
India's pace attack kept the hosts under pressure with regular breakthroughs in the initial half of the day.
Akash's first victim was Rachin Ravindra (15), whose dismissal saw the Kiwis reduced to 70/5.
Centurions Nicholls (175*) and Phillips (118) then staged a remarkable fightback with a double-century stand.
India employed a few strategies from the start of Day 2, including Jasprit Bumrah changing ends and Prasidh Krishna sharing the new ball with him.
However, these efforts were initially unsuccessful as both Nicholls and Phillips looked solid on a pitch that had lost its sting.
Match dynamics
Akash's brilliance on Day 2
It was Deep who finally broke through, dismissing Phillips soon after he scored a brilliant hundred.
The wicket lifted the Indian team, which had been flat during the long stand between Nicholls and Phillips.
The last four wickets of New Zealand's innings added just 50 runs, with the team collapsing from 318/6 to 368 all out.
Kyle Jamieson (11) was the pacer's final victim. Meanwhile, Bumrah trapped four batters in the innings.
This was a stark contrast to India's struggle against the lower order in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.
Stats
Here are his Test numbers
Akash contributed with a haul of 3/53 from 23 overs (7 maidens).
This spell took him to 31 wickets across 11 Tests at an average of 34.03 (4W: 1, 5W: 1).
21 of his wickets have come in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries at 37.95.
In First-Class cricket, the fast bowler has completed 184 wickets across 54 matches while averaging around 26.