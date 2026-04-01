IPL 2026, CSK's Akeal Hosein floors MI with four-fer: Stats
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their biggest win in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) by a massive 103 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. The match was marked by Sanju Samson's second century of the season, which helped CSK post a formidable total of 207 runs. The spin duo of Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad then wreaked havoc on MI's batting lineup, taking six wickets between them.
Bowling prowess
Hosein's 4-fer restricts MI
Hosein helped CSK make MI suffer in a chase of 208. He opened the bowling for CSK and despite being hit for a six by Quinton de Kock, he responded by dismissing Danish Malewar (0). In his 2nd over, Hosein got Naman Dhir's wicket as MI were reduced to 11/3. It was a wicket-maiden. Hosein returned to bowl in the 12th over and he got an in-form Tilak Varma, breaking a 73-run stand. Suryakumar Yadav was his final victim.
Stats
6th four-fer for Hosein in T20s
Hosein clocked one maiden over in his 4/17. With this effort, the West Indian now owns 259 T20 wickets from 276 matches (260 innings) at an average of 25. The spinner clocked his 6th four-fer in T20s. He also owns a five-wicket haul. This was his maiden IPL four-fer. He owns six wickets in the tournament from 4 matches.
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2nd-best figures against MI by a CSK bowler in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, Hosein went on to register the 2nd-best figures against MI by a CSK bowler in IPL. Mohit Sharma's 4/14 in IPL 2014 remains the best performance. Meanwhile, Hosein became the 5th bowler from CSK to take a four-fer against MI.