IPL 2026, CSK's Akeal Hosein floors MI with four-fer: Stats

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their biggest win in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) by a massive 103 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. The match was marked by Sanju Samson's second century of the season, which helped CSK post a formidable total of 207 runs. The spin duo of Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad then wreaked havoc on MI's batting lineup, taking six wickets between them.

Bowling prowess Hosein's 4-fer restricts MI Hosein helped CSK make MI suffer in a chase of 208. He opened the bowling for CSK and despite being hit for a six by Quinton de Kock, he responded by dismissing Danish Malewar (0). In his 2nd over, Hosein got Naman Dhir's wicket as MI were reduced to 11/3. It was a wicket-maiden. Hosein returned to bowl in the 12th over and he got an in-form Tilak Varma, breaking a 73-run stand. Suryakumar Yadav was his final victim.

Stats 6th four-fer for Hosein in T20s Hosein clocked one maiden over in his 4/17. With this effort, the West Indian now owns 259 T20 wickets from 276 matches (260 innings) at an average of 25. The spinner clocked his 6th four-fer in T20s. He also owns a five-wicket haul. This was his maiden IPL four-fer. He owns six wickets in the tournament from 4 matches.

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