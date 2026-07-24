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Home / News / Sports News / Newcastle United sign Aladji Bamba from AS Monaco: Details here
Newcastle United sign Aladji Bamba from AS Monaco: Details here
Bamba has signed a five-year deal

Newcastle United sign Aladji Bamba from AS Monaco: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 24, 2026
05:08 pm
What's the story

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Aladji Bamba from French club AS Monaco. As per Sky Sports News, the Magpies will pay an initial fee of £30 million, with an additional £5.5 million in potential add-ons. The 20-year-old French U20 international has signed a five-year deal and will wear the No. 8 shirt, which was previously worn by Sandro Tonali before his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer.

Manager's remarks

Eddie Howe delighted with Bamba's signing

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe expressed his delight at Bamba's arrival, calling him an "exciting, young signing."

He said, "Aladji adds depth and a range of qualities to our midfield options, with a huge potential for growth."

Howe also highlighted Bamba's impressive development since breaking through at Monaco and his ability to contribute all over the pitch from a deeper role.

Player

A look at Bamba's journey

Bamba, who was nominated for the 2026 European Golden Boy award last season, has had a stellar career so far.

He played five times in the Champions League and made 18 appearances in Ligue 1 last season.

Bamba made only 12 competitive starts in all competitions for Monaco.

Overall, he made 25 appearances for Monaco in 2025-26 season.

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Words

Bamba excited to start new challenge at Newcastle United

After his transfer to Newcastle was confirmed, he said: "I was very excited when I heard Newcastle were interested in signing me.

"I know about the history of the club and I've visited the stadium already, which is amazing. I can't wait to be on the pitch there and hope to have some great times with the fans."

"I'm excited to test myself in a new league, the biggest league in the world. I learned a lot last season and now I feel ready for this new opportunity. I will give my all for this club," he added.

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Information

Newcastle's summer transfer window so far

Newcastle have signed the likes of Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenhaim for £42m, Sean Steur from Ajax for £23m and Ewen Jaouen from Reims for £18.5m. And now, they have got Bamba. In terms of outgoings, Sandro Tonali joined Tottenham Hotspur for £100m whereas Anthony Gordon was snapped up by Barcelona for £69.3m.

Twitter Post

Happy!

Twitter Post

Signing!

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