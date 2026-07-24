Newcastle United sign Aladji Bamba from AS Monaco: Details here
What's the story
Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Aladji Bamba from French club AS Monaco. As per Sky Sports News, the Magpies will pay an initial fee of £30 million, with an additional £5.5 million in potential add-ons. The 20-year-old French U20 international has signed a five-year deal and will wear the No. 8 shirt, which was previously worn by Sandro Tonali before his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer.
Manager's remarks
Eddie Howe delighted with Bamba's signing
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe expressed his delight at Bamba's arrival, calling him an "exciting, young signing."
He said, "Aladji adds depth and a range of qualities to our midfield options, with a huge potential for growth."
Howe also highlighted Bamba's impressive development since breaking through at Monaco and his ability to contribute all over the pitch from a deeper role.
Player
A look at Bamba's journey
Bamba, who was nominated for the 2026 European Golden Boy award last season, has had a stellar career so far.
He played five times in the Champions League and made 18 appearances in Ligue 1 last season.
Bamba made only 12 competitive starts in all competitions for Monaco.
Overall, he made 25 appearances for Monaco in 2025-26 season.
Words
Bamba excited to start new challenge at Newcastle United
After his transfer to Newcastle was confirmed, he said: "I was very excited when I heard Newcastle were interested in signing me.
"I know about the history of the club and I've visited the stadium already, which is amazing. I can't wait to be on the pitch there and hope to have some great times with the fans."
"I'm excited to test myself in a new league, the biggest league in the world. I learned a lot last season and now I feel ready for this new opportunity. I will give my all for this club," he added.
Information
Newcastle's summer transfer window so far
Newcastle have signed the likes of Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenhaim for £42m, Sean Steur from Ajax for £23m and Ewen Jaouen from Reims for £18.5m. And now, they have got Bamba. In terms of outgoings, Sandro Tonali joined Tottenham Hotspur for £100m whereas Anthony Gordon was snapped up by Barcelona for £69.3m.
Twitter Post
Happy!
"I’m very happy to be here – it’s a new challenge and I can’t wait to get started." 💪— Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 24, 2026
Watch the first words from our new signing exclusively on the Official Newcastle United website and app now 📲
Twitter Post
Signing!
We are delighted to announce the signing of young French midfielder Aladji Bamba from Monaco for an undisclosed fee. 🙌— Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 24, 2026
The 20-year-old, who is capped by France at Under-20s level and is a current European Golden Boy nominee, has penned a five-year deal at St. James’ Park. pic.twitter.com/l33SqQ1emk