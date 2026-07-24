Newcastle United sign Aladji Bamba from AS Monaco: Details here

After his transfer to Newcastle was confirmed, he said: "I was very excited when I heard Newcastle were interested in signing me.

"I know about the history of the club and I've visited the stadium already, which is amazing. I can't wait to be on the pitch there and hope to have some great times with the fans."

"I'm excited to test myself in a new league, the biggest league in the world. I learned a lot last season and now I feel ready for this new opportunity. I will give my all for this club," he added.