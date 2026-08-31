Pandya regains fitness for Afghanistan T20Is; Bumrah remains uncertain
What's the story
Team India is set to receive a major boost ahead of their upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. Pace-bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy have been declared fit and are available for selection, as per Times of India. Both players have been training hard at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) as they prepare for their return to international cricket. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar is close to getting the necessary clearances for the matches starting September 13 in Delhi.
Fitness assessment
Washington Sundar close to getting necessary clearances
Sundar spent the weekend in Chennai and will return to CoE this week for a fitness test before selection.
The men's senior selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is likely to meet this week to finalize the squad for three T20Is against Afghanistan.
A source tracking developments said, "The practical target is the T20Is against Afghanistan and this will allow Washington Sundar to ease back into the set-up with the shortest format."
Injury update
Jasprit Bumrah training at CoE
Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the two Tests against Sri Lanka earlier this month, has been training at CoE.
The management wants to handle him with care, especially with the two Tests against New Zealand later this year in mind.
A source said, "Bumrah is progressing well. In build up to the 2027 World Cup, the plan was that he would focus on ODIs and Tests but since the knee injury."
While his participation in Afghanistan T20Is remains uncertain, the Asian Games shouldn't face any availability issues if there are no late hiccups during his rehabilitation.
Selection discussions
Krunal Pandya could return to Team India
After recent performances in Ireland and England, the Indian team management is considering left-arm spinners for the shortest format.
Axar Patel played all seven games but had mediocre returns with just four wickets across T20Is against England and Ireland.
Krunal Pandya, who last represented India in a 2021 T20 series against Sri Lanka, has been impressive in IPL.
During RCB's 2026 triumphant campaign, the all-rounder took 14 wickets with an economy rate of 8.41 and scored 226 runs at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 145.80.