SA20: Joburg Super Kings appoint Allan Donald as bowling coach
What's the story
Joburg Super Kings (JSK) have announced the appointment of former South African fast bowler Allan Donald as their new bowling coach for the upcoming SA20 2027 season. He will be working alongside Albie Morkel, who has been promoted to head coach after parting ways with Stephen Fleming. Donald takes over from Eric Simons, who will now be part of Stephen Fleming's support staff in England.
Coaching journey
Wealth of coaching experience
Since retiring from the game as one of the finest speedsters in 2004, Donald has gained a wealth of coaching experience.
He has worked with several national teams, including Sri Lanka and New Zealand, as well as domestic teams like Warwickshire and Kent, according to Cricinfo.
His previous stints also include coaching roles at Mountaineers, Pune Warriors India, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, among others.
Auction strategy
JSK's strategic moves during auction
During the recent SA20 auction, JSK made some strategic moves to strengthen their squad.
They bought back their former skipper, Faf du Plessis, for R2.7 million and spent R2.9 million on uncapped all-rounder Jason Rowles.
The franchise also signed Wiaan Mulder, Jason Rowles, Dayyan Galiem, Kieron Pollard, Blessing Muzarabani, and Andries Gous at the auction.
Season schedule
When does the season begin?
The fifth season of SA20, South Africa's premier T20 tournament, will kick off on January 17, 2027, in Gqeberha. The final match is scheduled for February 21 in Cape Town.
The opening game at St George's Park will see a repeat of the previous season's final clash between SEC and PC, setting the stage for an exciting start to the tournament.
Do you know?
JSK yet to win a title
Joburg Super Kings are yet to win an SA20 title. They haven't played the final, finishing fourth in each of the last two seasons (2026 and 2025).