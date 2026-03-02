Did Alyssa Healy register highest individual score in farewell WODI? 

Australian talisman Alyssa Healy signed off her Women's ODI career with a stunning 158-run knock against India . The innings, which came off just 98 balls, was laced with 27 boundaries and two sixes. The strike rate of the innings was an impressive 161.22. Healy's performance helped Australia post a mammoth total of 409/7 in Hobart, marking their highest-ever WODI score at home.

Record-breaking feat Records broken by Healy Healy's innings not only helped Australia set a new record but also broke several long-standing ones. Her 158 is now the highest individual score by any player against India in WODIs, surpassing England's Claire Taylor's 150 from 2006. The Australian captain also recorded the highest WODI score by a batter in her farwell WODI. The only other batter with a hundred in this regard is South Africa's Johmari Logtenberg, who scored an unbeaten 153 against Netherlands in 2007.

Information What was the match outcome? In her farewell match, Healy's innings helped Australia beat India by a massive 185 runs. The Indian team, in their first series as World Champions, were bowled out for just 224 runs in 45.1 overs. The Aussies hence completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

