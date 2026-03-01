Australia rout India 3-0 after winning Hobart WODI: Stats

Australia routed India 3-0 in the WODI series after winning the final game at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Being invited to bat, the Aussies racked up 409/7, now their third-highest total in WODIs. They were powered by tons from Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. Skipper Healy smashed a fine 158 in what was her farewell game. In response, India perished for 224.

Start Healy slams 79-ball ton after losing Litchfield Australia recovered quickly after losing Phoebe Litchfield (14) in the sixth over. Healy and Georgia Voll added a 104-run stand to disarray India. The former reached the 50-run mark off 49 balls in the 18th over. Healy continued to accelerate despite losing Voll a few overs later. Adding another fruitful stand with Mooney, Healy reached her century off 79 balls.

Score Healy bows out with 150-plus score Right after completing her ton, Healy smashed Shree Charani for 4 fours and a six in an over. The Aussie skipper upped the ante and took just 16 more balls to complete her 150. Sneh Rana eventually knocked her over in the 37th over. Healy, in her final ODI innings, smashed 158 off 98 balls (27 fours and 2 sixes).

Record Healy leaves with unique record According to Cricbuzz, Healy has become only the second woman to score a century in her last ODI, joining South Africa's Johmari Logtenberg. Healy finished as Australia's fifth-highest run-scorer in WODIs. Across 126 matches, the Aussie batter racked up 3,777 runs at an average of 37.02. In her stellar career, Healy smashed 8 tons and 19 half-centuries. Her strike rate reads 100.69.

Information Voll scores quickfire 62 Georgia Voll, who was involved in a century stand with Healy, scored a quickfire 62 off 52 balls. She hammered 7 fours and a six. Voll, who recorded her fourth 50-plus score, raced to 461 runs at 57.62.

Mooney Mooney slams 82-ball ton Mooney came in at No. 4 after Healy and Georgia Voll set a solid platform. While the Australian skipper did the bulk of scoring thereafter, Mooney supported her from the other end. After Healy's dismissal in the 37th over, Mooney accelerated to get Australia past 300 and then 400. She reached her ton in the final over off 82 balls.

Numbers Mooney's sixth WODI ton Mooney eventually returned unbeaten on 106 off 84 balls (10 fours and 1 six). She powered the Aussies to 409/7. This was Mooney's sixth century in WODI cricket. She also has 20 half-centuries to her name. Mooney, Australia's mainstay batter across formats, has raced to 3,210 runs from 95 WODIs at an average of 50.15. Her tally includes a strike rate of 89.46.