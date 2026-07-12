Alzarri Joseph claims his sixth four-fer in ODIs: Key stats 

Match details

Joseph's brilliance toward the end

New Zealand batted first and were bowled out for 267 runs in 49.5 overs. They were off to solid start with openers Will Young (49) and Henry Nicholls (27) adding 80 runs. Daryl Mitchell scored 65 as the Kiwis were well placed at 234/5 at one stage. Joseph made his first strike in the 46th over, trapping Mitchell. He later went on to claim three more wickets as the Kiwis collapsed and couldn't even survive their 50 overs.