Alzarri Joseph claims his sixth four-fer in ODIs: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies clinched a convincing seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first match of their ODI series. The match took place in Guyana, where the hosts chased down a target of 268 runs with seven balls to spare. While Keacy Carty (95) and Shai Hope (87*) headlined the run chase, Alzarri Joseph was WI's stand-out performer with the ball. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Match details
Joseph's brilliance toward the end
New Zealand batted first and were bowled out for 267 runs in 49.5 overs. They were off to solid start with openers Will Young (49) and Henry Nicholls (27) adding 80 runs. Daryl Mitchell scored 65 as the Kiwis were well placed at 234/5 at one stage. Joseph made his first strike in the 46th over, trapping Mitchell. He later went on to claim three more wickets as the Kiwis collapsed and couldn't even survive their 50 overs.
Stats
Four-fer for Alzarri Joseph
Joseph's 10 overs resulted in four wickets for 41 runs. The pacer recorded his sixth four-wicket haul in ODI cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo. He also has a fifer to his name. Across 84 ODIs, the Caribbean seamer has raced to 137 wickets at an average of 27.84. The tally includes an economy rate of 5.5. Against NZ, Joseph has taken nine wickets from four ODIs at an average of 20.55.
Lawes
Lawes shines on debut
WI's victory was also largely powered by a stellar performance from debutant Vitel Lawes, who took three wickets for 54 runs in his 10 overs. The 19-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner claimed his maiden international wicket by dismissing Nicholls. He also stumped Mark Chapman (27) later on. Michael Bracewell (29) was his final victim.