Amelia Kerr wins Debbie Hockley Medal for 4th consecutive year

New Zealand women's cricket team captain Amelia Kerr has been awarded the Debbie Hockley Medal for the fourth consecutive year at the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) awards. The medal is given to the best women's cricketer of the year. Jacob Duffy, a New Zealand seamer, won its male counterpart, the Sir Richard Hadlee medal. He broke Hadlee's record for most wickets by a New Zealander in a calendar year in 2025.

Leadership role Kerr's all-round exploits in 2025 Kerr has stepped into a full-time leadership role, having been the Player of the Series in home T20I series against Zimbabwe and South Africa. She also won the Player of the Series award in the ODI leg against Zimbabwe. Debbie Hockley, while presenting the medal to Kerr, said "we're talking about a dominant force in every facet of the game."

Bowling prowess Duffy wins 3 major awards Duffy emerged as New Zealand's spearhead after their attack was ravaged by injuries during the Test series against West Indies. He took 23 wickets in six innings at an average of 15.43. His performance earned him the Test Player of the Year award and Winsor Cup for men's First-Class bowling, making him one of the few players to win three major awards on a single night.

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Individual awards Other notable awards Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert won the men's T20I Player of the Year award for his role in New Zealand's run to the final. He scored 326 runs in eight innings at an average of 46.57 and strike rate of 166.32 during the competition. Meanwhile, Kerr also won Women's T20 Player of the Year award while her elder sister Jess Kerr was named Women's Domestic Player of the Year and Super Smash Women's Player of the Year.

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