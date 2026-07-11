One-off Lord's WTest: Amy Jones hammers fiery fifty versus India
What's the story
England's wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones played a knock of intent on Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Lord's Women's Test against India. She rescued the home team after India made early breakthroughs on Saturday. The English team was reduced to 47/4 before captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Jones put together an impressive fifth-wicket. The latter went on to score her second fifty in Women's Tests.
Knock
A brilliant hand from Jones
Responding to India's first innings score of 285/10, England lost four wickets inside 50 runs. Jones then arrived at number six, and played a much-needed knock. Alongside Sciver-Brunt, she dominated an impressive 84-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Jones, who played with great intent, fell prey to Sneh Rana just before lunch.
Stats
Jones's second fifty in the format
Jones's 52 off 62 balls was laced with six fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 33-year-old struck her second fifty in the format, as her maiden one was a 64 against Australia way back in 2019. Jones has now raced to 240 runs across nine Test matches (14 innings) at an average of 17.14. She has also inflicted 21 dismissals behind the stumps.