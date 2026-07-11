One-off Lord's WTest: Amy Jones hammers fiery fifty versus India

Stats

Jones's second fifty in the format

Jones's 52 off 62 balls was laced with six fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 33-year-old struck her second fifty in the format, as her maiden one was a 64 against Australia way back in 2019. Jones has now raced to 240 runs across nine Test matches (14 innings) at an average of 17.14. She has also inflicted 21 dismissals behind the stumps.