T20 WC: Anrich Nortje breaks this record of Tim Southee
What's the story
South African pacer Anrich Nortje has made history by becoming the second-highest wicket-taker among pacers in ICC T20 World Cup history. He achieved this milestone in SA's last league game of the 2026 edition against UAE at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 18. The pacer took two wickets for just 28 runs in his four overs as UAE were restricted to 122/6 batting first. Here are further details.
Bowling brilliance
Nortje only behind Malinga
Nortje's performance against UAE took his T20 World Cup wicket tally to 37 in 20 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. He dismissed Alishan Sharafu (45) and Syed Haider (6) in the match. With this spell, the South African went past New Zealand's Tim Southee's tally of 36 T20 WC wickets. The only fast bowler with more wickets than Nortje now is Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (38). Overall, Nortje is now the joint-seventh-highest wicket-taker in T20 WC history alongside England's Adil Rashid.
Stats
Best economy rate in T20 WCs
Notably, Nortje's economy rate of 5.63 is the best among bowlers with at least 30 T20 World Cup wickets. New Zealand's Trent Boult (5.93) is the only other fast bowler with a sub-six economy rate in this regard. Nortje's average of 11.54 is the second-best in this regard, only behind Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's 11.47. Notably, the South African boasts the joint-most four-plus wicket-hauls in the tourney (3). His best figures read 4/7.
T20I career
Here are his T20I numbers
Playing his 46th T20I, Nortje owns 55 wickets at an average of 21.05. His economy rate is an impressive 7.29. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nortje has raced to 212 T20 wickets from 169 matches. His average is 22-plus, and his economy rate reads over 7.7. Notably, the UAE game marked his first appearance in the ongoing tourney.