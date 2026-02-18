T20 WC: Anrich Nortje breaks this record of Tim Southee 

South African pacer Anrich Nortje has made history by becoming the second-highest wicket-taker among pacers in ICC T20 World Cup history. He achieved this milestone in SA's last league game of the 2026 edition against UAE at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 18. The pacer took two wickets for just 28 runs in his four overs as UAE were restricted to 122/6 batting first. Here are further details.

Bowling brilliance Nortje only behind Malinga Nortje's performance against UAE took his T20 World Cup wicket tally to 37 in 20 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. He dismissed Alishan Sharafu (45) and Syed Haider (6) in the match. With this spell, the South African went past New Zealand's Tim Southee's tally of 36 T20 WC wickets. The only fast bowler with more wickets than Nortje now is Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (38). Overall, Nortje is now the joint-seventh-highest wicket-taker in T20 WC history alongside England's Adil Rashid.

Stats Best economy rate in T20 WCs Notably, Nortje's economy rate of 5.63 is the best among bowlers with at least 30 T20 World Cup wickets. New Zealand's Trent Boult (5.93) is the only other fast bowler with a sub-six economy rate in this regard. Nortje's average of 11.54 is the second-best in this regard, only behind Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's 11.47. Notably, the South African boasts the joint-most four-plus wicket-hauls in the tourney (3). His best figures read 4/7.

