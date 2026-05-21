Roy is part of KKR in IPL 2026

Anukul Roy replaces Harsh Dubey in India A squad

By Parth Dhall 02:28 pm May 21, 202602:28 pm

What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a change in the India A squad for the impending 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka. All-rounder Anukul Roy has been added to the team, replacing Harsh Dubey. The move comes as Dubey was selected for India's Test and ODI squads for the home series against Afghanistan, marking his first call-up to the senior national team.