Anukul Roy replaces Harsh Dubey in India A squad
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a change in the India A squad for the impending 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka. All-rounder Anukul Roy has been added to the team, replacing Harsh Dubey. The move comes as Dubey was selected for India's Test and ODI squads for the home series against Afghanistan, marking his first call-up to the senior national team.
Tournament details
Sri Lanka A, India A, and Afghanistan A will participate
The upcoming tri-series will see Sri Lanka A host India A and Afghanistan A. The matches are scheduled to be played in Dambulla from June 9 to June 21. The tournament promises an exciting opportunity for emerging players from these nations to showcase their skills on an international platform.
Information
Roy's numbers
Roy is currently part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The spin-bowling all-rounder has taken eight wickets from 13 matches. Overall, Roy owns 59 wickets and 1,279 runs from 61 List A games.
Team composition
A look at updated India A squad
Tilak Varma will lead the India A side in Sri Lanka, with the squad also featuring Vaibha Sooryavanshi. Update squad: Tilak Varma (captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (vice-captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, and Anukul Roy.