Pakistan's Arafat Minhas claims fifer on ODI debut: Key stats

In a stunning display of skill and strategy, Arafat Minhas has become the first Pakistani cricketer to take five wickets on his One Day International (ODI) debut. The left-arm spinner achieved this remarkable feat in the first ODI match against Australia at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. He finished with impressive figures of 5/32 in his full quota of 10 overs. He also bowled a maiden.

Match highlights Five wickets in his 1st ODI match In his debut match, Minhas opened his account by dismissing Australian captain Josh Inglis in 14th over and trapped Marnus Labuschagne lbw in the same over. He then dismissed Cameron Green for a duck on the third ball of his next over. His fourth wicket was that of half-centurion Matthew Short who was stumped by wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori while Nathan Ellis was bowled on the fifth ball of Minhas's 10th over to complete his five-wicket haul.

Do you know? 11th Pakistan bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against Australia Minhas became the 11th Pakistan bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against Australia in ODIs. Meanwhile, he is the 1st Pakistan bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against the Aussies on home soil, as per ESPNcricinfo.

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Career trajectory Who is Arafat Minhas? Born on January 2, 2005, in Multan, Minhas made his ODI debut for Pakistan on May 30, 2026. Prior to this milestone, he had already represented the national team in four T20 Internationals (T20Is). His international debut came against Hong Kong at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 4, 2023. Batting at No. 8, he scored an impressive 25 runs off just 16 balls while also taking two wickets for just 19 runs from four overs with the ball.

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