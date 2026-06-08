Will Jofra Archer return for 2nd NZ Test? McCullum reacts
What's the story
England head coach Brendon McCullum has hinted at the possible return of fast bowler Jofra Archer for the second Test against New Zealand. The match is set to take place at London's Kennington Oval, starting on June 17. Archer was rested for the opening game of the Rothesay Series at Lord's after a grueling stint in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). He took a break in Barbados while his teammates secured a 115-run victory.
Performance review
England's seam attack shone in 1st Test
Despite Archer's absence, England's seam attack performed exceptionally well in the first Test. Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson each took seven wickets while Josh Tongue claimed five. This stellar performance has put McCullum in a selection dilemma for the second Test. He said, "In the next couple of days we'll probably drill down on that but we're hopeful he will be available for the second Test."
Training update
Archer to join England squad this week
Archer is expected to return to England this week. He could be added to the squad before being assessed when the team starts training on Sunday. McCullum said, "He's following a plan (in Barbados). He's bowling." The coach also expressed confidence in Archer's ability to prepare himself for matches based on their plans. Notably, Archer, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, owns 60 wickets from 18 Tests at 30.10 (5W: 4).
Team dynamics
Captain Stokes had a quiet game at Lord's
Meanwhile, the fourth member of England's pace unit, captain Ben Stokes, had a quiet game at Lord's. He was only needed for seven overs and took one wicket on the final morning. His batting performance was also below par as he scored 12 and nought. Since the start of 2024, Stokes has averaged a modest 27.09 with just one hundred in his last 48 attempts.