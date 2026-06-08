Will Jofra Archer return for 2nd NZ Test? McCullum reacts 

Performance review

England's seam attack shone in 1st Test

Despite Archer's absence, England's seam attack performed exceptionally well in the first Test. Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson each took seven wickets while Josh Tongue claimed five. This stellar performance has put McCullum in a selection dilemma for the second Test. He said, "In the next couple of days we'll probably drill down on that but we're hopeful he will be available for the second Test."