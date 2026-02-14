Jofra Archer completes 50 T20I wickets: Decoding his stats

England 's fast bowler Jofra Archer has achieved a major milestone in his T20I career by reaching 50 wickets. He achieved this feat during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Scotland at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The 30-year-old pacer, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, had an impressive spell of bowling with figures of 2/24. Here's more.

Match performance Sensational spell from Archer Archer made an immediate impact in the match, taking two wickets in his second over. He dismissed George Munsey and Brandon McMullen with deliveries that rose sharply and induced mistimed shots. He bowled three powerplay overs, conceding just 13 runs, before finishing his spell in the 17th over of the innings.

Milestone achievement Ninth English bowler to take 50 T20I wickets This performance took his T20I wicket tally to 50 in just 40 matches at an average of 24.10 and economy rate of 8.16. With his latest feat, Archer is now only the ninth England bowler to take 50 wickets in T20Is. His best bowling figures in this format are 4/33 against India in 2021. Overall, he has played 187 matches in T20 cricket and taken an impressive 231 wickets at an average of 23.63.

