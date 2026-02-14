England down Scotland in 2026 T20 World Cup: Key stats

England beat Scotland in Match 23 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday. The Group C contest saw Scotland score 152/10 in 19.4 overs. Skipper Richie Berrington hammered a 49-run knock. In response, Tom Banton scored an unbeaten 63 as England won the contest by 5 wickets. Here are further details.

Summary Summary of the contest Scotland lost early wickets and were 42/3 before Berrington and Tom Bruce (24) added a fine 71-run stand for the 4th wicket. Once Bruce and Berrington departed in quick succession, England hit back and forced a collapse. Oliver Davidson's 20* helped Scotland get past 150. In response, composed knocks from Jacob Bethell, Banton, Sam Curran and Will Jacks helped England win this contest.

Berrington 100 sixes in T20 cricket for Berrington Berrington made a fine 49 off 32 balls, a knock laced with five fours and two sixes. Playing his 127th T20 match, Berrington has completed 100 sixes. He also owns 253 fours, as per ESPNcricinfo. He is also closing in on 3,000 runs (2,977) at 31.01 (SR: 129.82). The tally includes 11 fifties, one ton, and 11 ducks as well.

Information Scotland's highest run-getter in T20Is 2,441 of Berrington's T20 runs have come for Scotland in 105 T20Is at 31.29 (100: 1, 50s: 11). During his stay, Berrington also became Scotland's highest run-getter in T20Is. He went past opener George Munsey (2,409 runs).

Rashid Adil Rashid rattles Scotland with three-wicket haul Adil Rashid's 3/36 from four overs took him to 155 wickets from 140 T20Is at an average of 23.43 (ER: 7.47). Earlier this month, Rashid became just the sixth bowler to complete 150 T20I wickets. He recently also went past 400 T20 scalps. The spinner now owns 404 wickets from 359 matches. He averages 22.64 and owns an economy rate of 7.47.

Do you know? Numbers in T20 WCs for Rashid In the T20 World Cup, Rashid owns a tally of 36 scalps from 33 matches at 23. His ER reads 7.05. In the ongoing edition, he has completed five wickets from three outings at an economy of 8.54.

Duo Archer and Dawson claim two wickets each England fast bowler Jofra Archer picked 2/24 from his 4 overs. Archer now owns 231 T20 scalps from 187 matches at 23.63. Meanwhile, he has completed 50 T20I scalps for England at 24.10 from 40 matches. Spinner Liam Dawson bagged 2/34 from 4 overs. Dawson has raced to 26 T20I scalps at 24.73. Overall in T20s, he has picked 282 wickets at 25.41.

Banton 4th fifty in T20Is for Banton Banton shone for England with an unbeaten 41-ball 63. He smoked three sixes and four fours. With this effort, Banton now owns 5,262 T20 runs from 213 matches at 27.69. He slammed his 29th fifty (100s: 4). As many as 608 of his T20 runs have come for England in T20Is at 27.63. This was his 4th fifty in T20Is.

Information Key details of Bethell, Curran and Jacks Bethell scored a solid 28-ball 32. He has raced to 537 T20I runs at 28.26. Curran hit a 20-ball 28. The southpaw now owns 602 runs from 70 T20Is (44 innings) at 20.75. Lastly, Jacks scored an unbeaten 16 from 10 balls.