T20 World Cup: Adil Rashid rattles Scotland with three-wicket haul 

In a crucial 2026 ﻿ICC T20 World Cup Group C encounter at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, veteran England spinner Adil Rashid wreaked havoc on Scotland's batting lineup. The star bowler claimed three wickets as Scotland were bowled out for a mere 152 runs in just 19.4 overs. The match was a crucial encounter in the group stage of the tournament. Here we decode his stats.

Match dynamics England's spin twins turn the tide Scotland started strong, with skipper Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce looking good at 113/3. However, their innings took a turn for the worse as England's spin twins turned the game around in the middle overs. Rashid, who had a rough start conceding 26 runs in his first two overs, came back stronger from the High Court End. He dismissed Berrington for a quickfire 49 off 32 balls, one short of his half-century.

Game changer Scotland collapsed from a strong position Rashid's next over saw him strike twice in three balls, dismissing Matthew Cross and Mark Watt. The latter was completely beaten as the ball spun through his defenses to hit the stumps. Rashid ended with impressive figures of 3/36 while Liam Dawson and Jofra Archer chipped in with two wickets each. Their combined brilliance meant Scotland were folded for 152.

Stats Rashid races to 155 T20I wickets Rashid's 3/36 from four overs took him to 155 wickets from 140 T20Is at an average of 23.43 (ER: 7.47). Earlier this month, Rashid became just the sixth bowler to complete 150 T20I wickets. He recently also went past 400 T20 scalps. The spinner now owns 404 wickets from 359 matches. He averages 22.64 and owns an economy rate of 7.47.

