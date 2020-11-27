Over a thousand people gathered on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, bidding a final farewell to football legend Diego Maradona, before he was buried. Maradona, who passed away at the age of 60, was laid to rest after a ceremony attended by family and close friends in Bella Vista cemetery outside the capital city of Argentina. Here is more. A 63-year-old bus driver Antonio Avila expressed his grief outside the cemetery. I thought Diego was immortal, I thought he would never die on us. I feel a terrible sadness for a person who made us so, so happy, he said.