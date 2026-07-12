FIFA World Cup: Argentina beat Switzerland to set England semi-final
What's the story
Defending champions Argentina will take on England in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The South Americans secured their spot after a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Switzerland in extra time. The match was played at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday, where Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring for Argentina with a header from Lionel Messi's cross in the 10th minute.
Match developments
Controversial red card swings the match in Argentina's favor
Switzerland leveled the score in the 67th minute with Dan Ndoye scoring from close range. However, their hopes were dashed when Breel Embolo was controversially sent off for simulation after receiving a second yellow card in the 72nd minute. The decision was reviewed by VAR, which confirmed that Embolo had dived to win the free kick.
Game tension
Argentina miss out on 2 goals in normal time
Despite Argentina's relentless pursuit of a winner in normal time, they had to settle for extra time. Lissandro Martinez came close to scoring with a scissor-kick but failed to beat the keeper. Messi also had a chance when he was one-on-one but his chip was saved, and the assistant referee flagged for offside. However, replays showed that Messi's goal may well have stood, his ninth in six tournament appearances.
Match climax
Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez seal the deal for Argentina
In the 112th minute, Julian Alvarez scored a stunning long-range effort that rifled into the top right corner of the goal, giving Argentina a 2-1 lead. As Switzerland pushed for an equalizer, Lautaro Martinez capitalized on a counter-attack led by Thiago Almada and slotted home Argentina's third goal deep into stoppage time in extra time.
Upcoming challenge
Will fatigue play a role in the semi-finals?
The victory over Switzerland extended Argentina's unbeaten run to 12 World Cup matches. They will now face England in the semi-finals on Wednesday in Atlanta. Spain will take on France, the team Argentina beat in the Qatar 2022 final, on Tuesday for another last-four clash. The taxing nature of this tournament could come into play as both teams were pushed to extra time in their respective quarter-final matches.