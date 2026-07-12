FIFA World Cup: Argentina beat Switzerland to set England semi-final 

Game tension

Argentina miss out on 2 goals in normal time

Despite Argentina's relentless pursuit of a winner in normal time, they had to settle for extra time. Lissandro Martinez came close to scoring with a scissor-kick but failed to beat the keeper. Messi also had a chance when he was one-on-one but his chip was saved, and the assistant referee flagged for offside. However, replays showed that Messi's goal may well have stood, his ninth in six tournament appearances.