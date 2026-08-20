Arjun Tendulkar to continue playing for Goa in domestic cricket
What's the story
Arjun Tendulkar has decided to continue his association with Goa in domestic cricket. The 26-year-old left-arm seamer had missed Goa's recent tour of Oman, leading to speculation about his future with the team. However, sources within the association have confirmed that Arjun will remain a part of the squad, as per a report in Sportsar. Here are further details.
Career progression
Arjun's journey with Goa
Arjun moved from Mumbai to Goa ahead of the 2022-23 domestic season.
He has since established himself as a key player in the team, taking 50 First-Class wickets and contributing significantly with the bat.
His impact was felt immediately on his Goa debut when he scored a century against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy.
Upcoming challenges
Focus on domestic season for Arjun
Arjun, who is part of the Lucknow Super Giants setup in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will now focus on the upcoming domestic season with Goa.
Meanwhile, Goa's senior men's team recently returned from a 10-day pre-season tour of Oman.
The team won two out of three matches in a one-day series after losing a T20 series earlier.
Information
A look at Arjun's FC stats
As per Cricinfo, in 24 First-Class matches, Arjun has picked up 52 wickets at an average of 38.03. In addition to two four-fers, he has one five-wicket haul. His best performance reads 5/25.