Wimbledon 2026: Who is India's 18-year-old Arnav Paparkar?
What's the story
Arnav Paparkar, an 18-year-old tennis prodigy from Pune, has made history by becoming the first Indian in 36 years to reach the boys' singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon. He achieved this remarkable feat after defeating Japan's Ryo Tabata in straight sets (6-2, 6-1) in under an hour on Wednesday. The last Indian to reach this stage was Leander Paes, who won the junior Wimbledon title in 1990.
Quarterfinal clash
Paparkar's journey so far
Paparkar announced his arrival at Wimbledon with a straight-set win over the UK's Joshua Craze. He then beat Keaton Hance of the US in the second round. In his third-round clash against Tabata, Paparkar smashed eight aces and 20 winners. He converted four of his 10 break points and didn't concede one. In the quarter-finals, the Indian teenager will take on Jordan Lee, who defeated Tanishq Konduri.
Early career
Paparkar trains at Hemant Bendre Tennis Academy
Paparkar, who is currently the world number 19 in the ITF junior rankings, trains at the Hemant Bendre Tennis Academy under coach Prosonjit Paul. According to The Indian Express, the 18-year-old is supported by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and the Mahatennis Foundation. His journey to success began in 2023 when he won the Australian Open Under-14 Asia-Pacific Elite Trophy in Melbourne and became National Under-16 champion in Kolhapur later that year.
Achievements
Paparkar's journey to the top
Paparkar made his ATP Challenger debut on his 16th birthday in 2024 with a wildcard entry. Last year, he won major international junior titles at ITF J60 Manama in Bahrain and J200 Kuala Lumpur. Earlier this year, he became AITA Boys Under-18 National No. 1 for 21 successive weeks and reached the third round at Roland Garros (Junior Championships), breaking into the world's top 20.