Wimbledon 2026: Who is India's 18-year-old Arnav Paparkar?

Quarterfinal clash

Paparkar's journey so far

Paparkar announced his arrival at Wimbledon with a straight-set win over the UK's Joshua Craze. He then beat Keaton Hance of the US in the second round. In his third-round clash against Tabata, Paparkar smashed eight aces and 20 winners. He converted four of his 10 break points and didn't concede one. In the quarter-finals, the Indian teenager will take on Jordan Lee, who defeated Tanishq Konduri.