Premier League 2025-26 leaders Arsenal overcome Sunderland 3-0: Key stats

Arsenal have taken a giant step toward their first Premier League title in 22 years with a 3-0 victory over Sunderland. The win at the Emirates Stadium has extended their lead at the top of the table to nine points, putting pressure on title rivals Manchester City. Martin Zubimendi and substitute Viktor Gyokeres scored for Arsenal, with the latter netting twice in the second half.

Match details Zubimendi's strike hands Arsenal lead at half-time The match started on a tense note, with Sunderland putting up a strong fight. ﻿Arsenal's Kai Havertz missed an early chance but later made a crucial block to deny Brian Brobbey's strike into an empty net after David Raya's error. Despite their struggles, the Gunners managed to break the deadlock just before half-time through Zubimendi's stunning low strike from the edge of the box.

Second half Gyokeres shines in the 2nd half Despite trailing, Sunderland played with confidence after the break. Chemsdine Talbi forced a fine save from Raya, who later mis-kicked an attempted clearance. Gabriel Magalhaes made a last-ditch covering tackle on Trai Hume to save his teammate from embarrassment. Arsenal needed a second goal and manager Mikel Arteta turned to Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli for the task, which paid off handsomely.

Game changer Arsenal 9 points clear at the top Gyokeres made an immediate impact, forcing the ball home after being teed up by Havertz for his second goal in as many Premier League games. He rounded off a perfect afternoon for the Gunners with a third in stoppage time. This victory marks the first time since 2003-04 that Arsenal have held a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, as per Opta.

Information A look at the points table From 25 matches this season, the Gunners picked up their 17th win (D5 L3). They own 56 points and are nine above 2nd-placed Manchester City (47). Notably, City have a game in hand. Aston Villa missed the chance to topple City after a 1-1 draw versus Bournemouth.

Match stats A look at the match stats Mikel Arteta's men owned a 49.5% ball possession. Arsenal's xG was 1.22 and they clocked 5 shots on target from 16 attempts. Sunderland had 5 attempts with three shots on target. Both sides created one big chance each. Arsenal had 33 touches in the opposition box with Sunderland managing 13 such touches.

Duo Key Premier League numbers for Gyokeres and Zubimendi Gyokeres, who joined Arsenal in the summer of 2025 from Sporting, has raced to 8 Premier League goals from 22 appearances. Overall, he has 13 goals for the club in 32 matches across all competitions. Arsenal's other new arrival this season, Zubimendi, scored his hammered his 5th league goal of the season (A1) from 25 matches.

Trio Trossard, Havertz, and Martinelli shine with assists Leandro Trossard assisted Zubimendi. The former Brighton man now owns 36 Premier League assists. He is involved in 10 Premier League goals this season (G5 A5). Former Chelsea man Havertz clocked his 18th Premier League assist from 154 appearances. Meanwhile, Martinelli now owns 22 assists from 180 Premier League games. This was his 2nd assist of the season.