Premier League: Arsenal come from behind to beat Leeds United
What's the story
Arsenal staged a stunning comeback to beat Leeds United 2-1 in Matchweek 6 of the Premier League 2026-27 on Saturday. The match, played at the Emirates Stadium, saw James Justin give Leeds an early lead in the second half. However, Riccardo Calafiori equalized for Arsenal just seven minutes later before Bruno Guimaraes scored the winner off the bench. Arsenal secured three vital points. Here's more.
Match dynamics
Raya keeps Arsenal in the game
The match started with Leeds dominating the first hour of play, even taking the lead through Justin's strike.
Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya had to make four saves to keep Leeds at bay before their opener.
Despite the early pressure from Leeds, Arsenal managed to find a way back into the game after falling behind.
Comeback goals
Guimaraes fires Arsenal to victory
Leeds goalkeeper James Trafford failed to stop Calafiori's effort from inside the box seven minutes after Leeds's opener.
Mikel Arteta, unimpressed by his side's performance so far, made a triple substitution.
One of those changes was Guimaraes, who scored five minutes later with a brilliant shot into the bottom corner after being set up by Declan Rice.
Match outcome
Arsenal go level on points with Manchester City
The win took Arsenal level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.
Arsenal own 15 points from six matches (W5 L1).
The result also marked Leeds's first defeat in the Premier League this season.
Leeds are 5th at the moment with 9 points from six matches. Leeds own 2 wins and three draws besides this defeat.
Do you know?
A unique feat for Guimaraes
As per Opta, since his Premier League debut in February 2022, only James Maddison (9/29 - 31%) has scored a high proportion of their Premier League goals from outside the penalty area than former Newcastle United midfielder Guimaraes (9/32 - 28.1% - minimum 25 goals).
Arsenal
Key numbers for Guimaraes, Calafiori and Rice
Guimaraes, who joined Arsenal from Newcastle this summer, scored his 2nd goal for the Gunners from 4 league appearances. In 157 Premier League games, he has scored 32 goals (A25).
Arsenal left-back Calafiori scored his maiden Premier League goal this season (A2) from six appearances.
Overall, he owns four goals (A5) from 51 Premier League appearances.
Rice assisted Guimaraes for Arsenal's 2nd goal. He owns three Premier League assists this season.
Overall, Rice has made 33 Premier League assists (G25).
Information
Presenting the match stats
Arteta's side managed 58.2% ball possession compared to Leeds's 41.8%. Arsenal had 2.58 xG with Leeds managing 0.68. From 13 attempts, Arsenal had six shots on target. Leeds had 5 shots on target from 11 attempts. Arsenal also created three big chances. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Arsenal's 34 outclassed Leeds (16).