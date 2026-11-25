Champions League: Arsenal held to 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund
What's the story
Arsenal's UEFA Champions League campaign hit a snag as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium. The match saw Viktor Gyokeres score an early stunner for the Gunners, only for Maximilian Beier to equalize in the second half. Despite creating numerous chances, Arsenal failed to secure a win, mirroring their recent Premier League draw with Newcastle United.
Match highlights
Gyokeres shines for Arsenal
Gyokeres opened the scoring for Arsenal with a spectacular long-range effort in the ninth minute.
However, he also missed some key chances to extend his team's lead.
He shot over from close range after receiving a pass from Martin Odegaard just before half-time and headed wide from a few yards out on another occasion.
Game dynamics
Arsenal fail to convert chances
Arsenal dominated the first half but failed to capitalize on their chances.
The second half saw Borussia Dortmund equalize through Beier, who finished a low shot into the corner after a powerful run from defender Joane Gadou.
Despite having 30 shots and hitting the woodwork twice in the closing stages, Arsenal couldn't find a winner as they settled for their second consecutive draw in all competitions.
Standings
Arsenal are 5th with Dortmund placed 7th
The draw keeps Arsenal unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 season but sees them drop two places to fifth in the league phase table.
Arsenal own 3 wins and 2 draws from 5 games.
Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are 7th. From 5 games, they own 10 points (W3 D1 L1).
Arsenal will look to bounce back as they resume their Premier League campaign against Manchester City at home on Sunday.
Do you know?
Contrasting records for the two teams
As per Squawka, Arsenal have now recorded the third-longest unbeaten run in Champions League history, excluding penalty shoot-outs (P20 W14 D6). Meanwhile, the visitors have won just one of their last 10 away games vs English oppositions in the UCL.
Information
Gyokeres scores his 7th Champions League goal for Arsenal
In 71 matches for the Gunners, Gyokeres has raced to 24 goals across all competitions. 7 of his 24 goals have come in the UCL for Mikel Arteta's side. In the ongoing season, he has three goals from 16 matches across competitions.
Twitter Post
400!
What a way to mark it 🤩— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 24, 2026
Celebrating our 400th goal in the UEFA @ChampionsLeague 🤝 pic.twitter.com/6HeM43paEj