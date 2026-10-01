3rd T20I, Arshdeep Singh bags 3-fer versus West Indies: Stats

Arshdeep led the bowling attack with impressive figures of 3/44.

He got West Indies skipper Shai Hope in the 2nd over.

In the 18th over of West Indies' innings, Arshdeep dismissed Keemo Paul for a six-ball 10.

He then got the vital scalp of Sherfane Rutherford, who hit a 20-ball 32.

West Indies were reduced to 174/7 after 17.4 overs.