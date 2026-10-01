3rd T20I, Arshdeep Singh bags 3-fer versus West Indies: Stats
What's the story
India secured a thrilling 14-run victory over the West Indies in the third T20I at Holkar Stadium, Indore on Sunday. The win came after an explosive batting display by Abhishek Sharma, who scored a blistering 69 off just 30 balls. India scored 223 in 20 overs before the bowlers did the job restricting the visitors to 209/7. Arshdeep Singh was instrumental with the ball, claiming a three-fer.
Bowling triumph
Arshdeep leads the show for India
Arshdeep led the bowling attack with impressive figures of 3/44.
He got West Indies skipper Shai Hope in the 2nd over.
In the 18th over of West Indies' innings, Arshdeep dismissed Keemo Paul for a six-ball 10.
He then got the vital scalp of Sherfane Rutherford, who hit a 20-ball 32.
West Indies were reduced to 174/7 after 17.4 overs.
Information
Arshdeep gets to 144 wickets
Arshdeep has claimed 144 wickets from 97 matches at 20.08. Versus West Indies, he has 18 wickets from 14 matches at 24.16, as per Cricinfo. Notably, 59 of his wickets have come in home matches at an average of 22.28. Overall in the 20-over format, Arshdeep has amassed 287 wickets at 23.55.