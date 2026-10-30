Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian with 150 T20I wickets 

Arshdeep reached the landmark in the last over of his spell when he dismissed New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner for five.

The left-arm pacer bowled a full delivery outside off, forcing Santner to reach for the shot.

The batter sliced it toward sweeper cover, where Nitish Kumar Reddy took a well-judged catch near the boundary.

Finishing with 1/38 across four overs, Arshdeep was the most economical Indian bowler on the day as the Kiwis posted their highest-ever T20I total (259/7).