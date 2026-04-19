Arshdeep Singh features in his 200th T20: Key stats

Career

A look at his IPL career

Since making his IPL debut in 2019, Arshdeep has raced to 102 wickets across 87 games at 26.87, all for PBKS. His economy rate is 9.50. The tally includes a couple of four-wicket hauls besides a fifer. Last year, Arshdeep went past Piyush Chawla's tally of 84 scalps to become PBKS's leading wicket-taker. Arshdeep has five wickets from five games this season.