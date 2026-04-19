Arshdeep Singh features in his 200th T20: Key stats
What's the story
India's premier T20I pacer, Arshdeep Singh, bagged his 200th T20 cap. The left-arm pacer accomplished the milestone playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2026 affair in New Chandigarh. Notably, Arshdeep has not represented any other franchise in the league. He is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Here we look at his stats.
Career
A look at his IPL career
Since making his IPL debut in 2019, Arshdeep has raced to 102 wickets across 87 games at 26.87, all for PBKS. His economy rate is 9.50. The tally includes a couple of four-wicket hauls besides a fifer. Last year, Arshdeep went past Piyush Chawla's tally of 84 scalps to become PBKS's leading wicket-taker. Arshdeep has five wickets from five games this season.