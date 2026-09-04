2026 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka through to R16: Key stats
What's the story
Women's tennis singles number one ranked player, Aryna Sabalenka, has reached the Round of 16 at the 2026 US Open. Sabakenka, who is seeded number one, beat Kamilla Rakhimova in the third round. Sabalenka won the contest in straight sets, enjoying a solid 6-3, 6-4 win. She has now reached the 4th round or beyond at US Open for the 7th time.
US Open
US Open: 37-6 win-loss record for Sabalenka
Sabalenka entered the 2026 US Open tournament as a two-time defending champion.
She collected titles here in 2024 and 2025.
Notably, she was also a runner-up here in 2023 and a two-time semi-finalist in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
Sabalenka has played 43 US Open women's singles matches. She owns a 37-6 win-loss record.
Slams
116-29 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Overall at Grand Slams, Sabalenka has a 116-29 win-loss record.
She is a four-time Grand Slam champion (also 2 Australian Open honors). Sabalenka has reached finals at Grand Slams on 8 occasions.
In 2026, she reached the Australian Open final before clocking a quarter-final berth at Roland Garros and a 4th-round place at Wimbledon.
She is chasing her maiden Slam crown in 2026.
Do you know?
Sabalenka attains this massive feat
As per Opta, Sabalenka is the first player to reach the Round of 16 for 16+ consecutive women's singles Grand Slam events appeared in since Lindsay Davenport (20 between Wimbledon 2000 and the US Open 2006).
Information
Here are the match stats
Sabalenka doled out 10 aces with her opponent clocking 2. In terms of double faults, Sabalenka committed one with Rakhimova committing six. Sabalenka converted 2/7 break points. She hit 29 winners whereas her opponent made 28 unforced errors.