Galle Gallants beat Jaffna Kings to win maiden LPL title
What's the story
Galle Gallants have clinched their first-ever Lanka Premier League (LPL) title in a thrilling low-scoring final against Jaffna Kings. The match was held at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Charith Asalanka and Eshan Malinga were the stars of the show, sharing six wickets between them to dismiss Jaffna for just 123 runs. The Gallants then chased down the target with five wickets and 25 balls to spare.
Bowling prowess
Malinga, Asalanka dent Jaffna
Malinga's three-wicket haul not only helped his team win the match but also earned him the top spot in the wickets charts with a total of 17 dismissals at an economy rate of 9.32.
He partnered well with batting all-rounder Asalanka to dismantle Kings's middle order.
Wicketkeeper-opener Kamil Mishara (41) was the only one from Kings's side to cross 25 runs in their innings.
Match summary
Shanaka, Arachchige guide Gallants to victory
In response to the Kings's total, the Gallants lost Sam Harper in the first over.
However, his Australian teammate Tom Rogers steadied the innings with 34 off 27 balls.
Shakib Al Hasan struck twice in quick succession to dismiss Rogers and Dinura Kalupahana (31 off 19 balls).
Chamika Karunaratne fell soon after, but skipper Dasun Shanaka (20*) and Sahan Arachchige (14*) ensured that Galle Gallants crossed the finish line successfully.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Kandy Royals's Lahiru Udara finished as the highest run-getter with 434 runs at 54.25.
Galle's Harper (425 at 38.64) and Jaffna's Mishara (411 at 51.38) were the others to score over 400.
Udara and Mishara were also the only centurions this season.
Jaffna's Lizaad Williams trails Malinga in terms of wickets (16 at an economy of 9.6).
Dambulla Sixers's Dushmantha Chameera claimed the only five-wicket haul of the league.
Winners
A look at winner's list
Jaffna Kings have won four of the six editions of LPL so far (2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024).
B-love Kandy (now Kandy Royals) were crowned champions of the 2023 edition. Hence, Galle became the third side to lift the title.
They had finished second in the points table with five wins across eight games.
Despite losing Qualifier 1 to Jaffna, Shanaka's team clinched the second Qualifier and the final to taste glory.