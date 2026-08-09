Galle Gallants beat Jaffna Kings to win maiden LPL title

Malinga's three-wicket haul not only helped his team win the match but also earned him the top spot in the wickets charts with a total of 17 dismissals at an economy rate of 9.32.

He partnered well with batting all-rounder Asalanka to dismantle Kings's middle order.

Wicketkeeper-opener Kamil Mishara (41) was the only one from Kings's side to cross 25 runs in their innings.