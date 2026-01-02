Ashes: Has Alex Carey struggled at SCG in Tests? 

Australia and England are gearing up for the fifth and final Test of their 2025-26 Ashes series. The match will be played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 4 onwards. Australia currently lead the series 3-1, having won the first three matches before England made a comeback in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Aussie wicket-keeper Alex Carey has enjoyed a fine run in this Ashes series. On this note, let's decode his Test stats at the SCG.

Stats An average of 18 at SCG Carey has not really made a significant impact at the SCG. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has batted four times across four different Tests at the historic ground, accumulating 72 runs at a paltry average of 18. He recorded scores worth 13 and 0 in his maiden outing here, against England in 2022. The southpaw's other two scores at SCG read 38 and 21.

Run Second-highest run-getter in Ashes 2025-26 With 291 runs from six innings at 48.50, Carey is the second-highest run-getter of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26. Moreover, he has scored these runs at a fine strike rate of 71.50. The third Test in Adelaide saw him register twin 50-plus scores. Carey, who made 106 off 143 balls on Day 1, made 72 off 128 balls in his next outing. As per Cricbuzz, he became the fourth keeper with fifty-plus scores in both innings of an Ashes Test.