Ashes: England's Gus Atkinson injures hamstring during MCG Test 

England's fast bowler Gus Atkinson left the field with a hamstring injury during the ongoing 4th Ashes Test against Australia . The incident occurred on the second day of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Atkinson had just taken the wicket of nightwatchman Scott Boland when he appeared to have strained his hamstring while running in to bowl his fifth over. Here are further details.

Injury update Atkinson's condition and replacement After delivering the ball at a speed of 98km/h, Atkinson immediately grabbed his hamstring and walked off the field for medical attention. He was replaced by substitute fielder Ollie Pope. A team spokesperson confirmed that Atkinson had felt some soreness in his left hamstring after bowling his fifth over this morning. "He'll be assessed over the next few hours," they added.

Past injuries Atkinson's previous injury and England's bowling performance Atkinson had only played one Test in England's home series against India this summer due to a right hamstring strain suffered against Zimbabwe. He had taken three wickets in the first two Tests of the Ashes series before being left out in Adelaide but was recalled for the fourth Test at MCG. Despite losing Atkinson early on, England's bowlers managed to dismiss six Australian batsmen in the first session itself.