Ashes: Gus Atkinson ruled out of final Test with injury

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the 5th and final Test of the ongoing Ashes series Down Under. The decision comes after he sustained a hamstring injury during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, which England won by four wickets. Scans confirmed that Atkinson has a left hamstring injury, ruling him out for the Sydney match on January 4.

Injury impact Atkinson's injury details The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed Atkinson's exit from the Ashes tour in a press release. Notably, he left the field after bowling his fifth over on Day 2 of the MCG Test. After delivering the ball, Atkinson immediately grabbed his hamstring and walked off the field for medical attention. Substitute fielder Ollie Pope replaced him.

Comeback Atkinson previously made his comeback Atkinson had only played one Test in England's home series against India this summer due to a right hamstring strain suffered against Zimbabwe. He had taken three wickets in the first two Tests of the Ashes series before being left out in Adelaide. However, he was recalled for the fourth Test at MCG. Atkinson concluded the tour with six wickets with the best figures of 2/28 in Melbourne.