Ashes: MCG pitch rated 'unsatisfactory' after controversial two-day Test  

The pitch for the 4th Ashes Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been rated as "unsatisfactory" by the International Cricket Council (ICC) . The decision comes after a total of 36 wickets fell in just two days, with no batsman managing to score a half-century. Jeff Crowe, match referee from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel, explained that the pitch was too favorable for bowlers. Notably, England won the low-scoring Boxing Day Test, their maiden win in Australia in 14 years.

Pitch criticism England's captain criticizes MCG pitch England's captain Ben Stokes slammed the bowler-friendly pitch at the MCG, which witnessed 20 wickets fall on Day 1. He said such a surface would have drawn heavy criticism if it had been anywhere else in the world. Despite his side winning by four wickets, Stokes felt this wasn't what one wants from a Boxing Day Test match and that it was not ideal for games meant to last five days.

Unified criticism Former cricketers join Stokes in criticizing MCG pitch Former England captain Kevin Pietersen and ex-India cricketer Dinesh Karthik also criticized the MCG pitch. Pietersen questioned whether Australia would face the same scrutiny as India does when wickets fall rapidly on Day 1 of a Test match. Karthik expressed disbelief that two out of the four Ashes Tests could end in two days. The uneven bounce at MCG led to a match aggregate of 572 runs without a 50-plus score.

Series effect MCG pitch's impact on Ashes series The MCG pitch has had a major impact on the ongoing Ashes series. Both Australia and England went into the 4th Test without a frontline spinner. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg admitted that the MCG pitch wasn't a great advertisement for Test cricket. He said he would prefer "a slightly broader balance between bat and ball," acknowledging the need for a better balance without specifying Day 1.

Match MCG Test concludes in two days After losing the first three Tests, England beat Australia by four wickets at MCG. The Boxing Day affair ended within two days with the Brits accomplishing the 175-run target despite losing six wickets. Though Australia are still 3-1 up in the series, England recorded their first Ashes victory Down Under since January 2011. This was the second match in the ongoing series that concluded in two days. The opener in Perth had a similar outcome.