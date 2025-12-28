'Silly to...': Joe Root defends England management amid Ashes defeat

Star batter Joe Root has defended the current England team management team, including skipper Ben Stokes , head coach Brendon McCullum, and director of cricket Rob Key. The trio has been under the scanner after England lost the 2025/26 Ashes series in Australia. However, Root believes it would be "silly" to make changes so soon after their recent victory in the fourth Test of the series.

Team unity Root emphasizes commitment to management Root, England's leading Test run-scorer, stressed the team's commitment to its management. Ahead of the 5th Test, he said, "In terms of the playing group, we're absolutely committed to the management." The former captain acknowledged that while there is room for improvement in certain areas, he believes the current management has worked extremely hard and made great strides as a group.

Leadership scrutiny Stokes, McCullum, and Key's future uncertain Despite Root's defense, the futures of Stokes, McCullum, and Key remain uncertain. Their positions will be closely examined following the Ashes series. A win in the upcoming fifth Test in Sydney could bolster their cases for continued leadership. However, with the ﻿ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in India and Sri Lanka early next year, the scrutiny on England's management team is likely to intensify.

Off-field issues Key addresses concerns over off-field behavior Key has promised to look into allegations of excessive drinking during England's break from the Ashes series. The break between the second and third Tests saw England travel to Noosa, a beach town on Queensland's coast, where the squad spent four nights. Multiple media outlets reported that some England players spent a considerable amount of time drinking. Ben Duckett was specifically under fire after his video of being intoxicated surfaced on social media.