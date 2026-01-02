Usman Khawaja to retire after 5th Ashes Test: Details here 

Usman Khawaja , the veteran Australian cricketer, has announced his decision to retire from international cricket after the fifth Ashes Test against England . The match, which will get underway on January 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, will be his 88th and final Test appearance. The 39-year-old broke the news to his teammates on Friday morning, ending a Test career that began in 2011 when Ricky Ponting was injured at SCG.

Retirement speech Khawaja's emotional farewell at SCG In his emotional retirement speech, Khawaja reminisced about his childhood days near the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). "I lived just up the road from the SCG, on Cook Road, to be exact," he said. "And I'll never forget when I was younger, I saw Michael Slater drive in his red Ferrari I couldn't believe my luck." He also recalled how he aspired to be a Test cricketer as a child.

Career highlights Khawaja's journey from Pakistan to Australian cricket Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan and raised in Australia, was the first Pakistan-born Muslim to play Test cricket for Australia. A former Australia Under-19 player, he was known for his technical prowess as a left-hander with a solid temperament and strong cut/pull shots. "I'm a proud Muslim colored boy from Pakistan who was told he would never play for the Australian cricket team," Khawaja said during his retirement speech.

Career resurgence Khawaja's domestic success and international comeback After a rocky start to his international career and several stints out of the Test side, Khawaja made a strong comeback in domestic cricket after moving from New South Wales to Queensland in 2012. He led Queensland to the Sheffield Shield title in 2020-21 and has scored over 15,000 first-class runs overall. His Test career was revived during the 2021-22 Ashes when he scored twin centuries at SCG on his return.

Recognition Khawaja's accolades and future plans In 2023, Khawaja was named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year and Shane Warne Test Cricketer of the Year. He was also instrumental in Australia's World Test Championship victory. "As I walk off for the last time I do so with gratitude and peace," Khawaja said while announcing his retirement. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg praised Khawaja's contribution to Australian cricket both on and off the field through his foundation.