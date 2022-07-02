Sports

Australia's Ashton Agar ruled out of Galle Test: Here's why

Jul 02, 2022

Agar last played a Test in 2017 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a recent development Australian spinner Ashton Agar has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka, starting July 8. The left-arm spinner has failed to recover from a side strain. He was sidelined for the second and third ODIs and later the concluded Test in Galle. 35-year-old Jon Holland has replaced him in the 17-man squad. Here's more.

Career A look at Holland's Test career

Holland, who made his Test debut against SL in 2016, has scalped nine wickets across four Tests. The slow left-arm orthodox last played a Test in October 2018 during the two-match series against Pakistan in UAE. He claimed figures worth 1/126, 3/83, 0/45, and 0/46. Holland was dropped thereafter. He had excelled in last year's Sheffield Season, clipping 20 wickets for Victoria at 32.10.

Context Why does this story matter?

Holland's induction is indeed a surprise call.

Interestingly, he wasn't even a part of the Australia A squad playing Sri Lanka a few weeks back.

Plus, he is coming off a finger injury.

It is yet to be seen if Holland gets the nod over Swepson, given the latter captured match-winning figures of 3/55 and 2/34 in the series opener.

Agar How has Agar's Test career panned out?

Since his debut in the 2013 Ashes, Agar has snared nine wickets across four Tests. The slow left-arm orthodox averages 45.55 with the best figures of 3/46. On the batting front, the southpaw has amassed 195 runs at 32.50. His last Test outing was versus Bangladesh in 2017. He managed figures worth 2/52 and 0/9 including the wicket of a well-set Nasir Hossain (45).

First Test Australia stamped a 10-wicket win in the first Test

Australia bundled out the hosts on 212. Niroshan Dickwella's 58 was a huge positive. For the visitors, Mitchell Swepson and Nathan Lyon captured eight wickets in total. Fifties from Cameron Green (77) and Usman Khawaja (71) helped Australia pile up 321. Aussie spinners made short work of SL (113/10). David Warner (10*) hit two boundaries to guide the Aussies to a 1-0 lead.

WTC Standings ICC World Test Championship standings: Australia gain; SL falter

Australia have bettered their points percentage from 75 to 77.78. They have six wins and three draws across three Test series. Notably, they are yet to lose a Test in the concurrent WTC cycle. SL's points percentage has taken a massive beating from 55.56 to 47.62. They are seated sixth, having claimed three wins, three losses, and a draw.