Ashwin backs Dhoni to replace Fleming as CSK head coach
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin has backed MS Dhoni to take over as the head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The endorsement comes after Stephen Fleming's 18-year association with the franchise. While Ashwin acknowledged Fleming's excellent tenure, he believes it was time for a change in direction for CSK. On July 13, CSK had announced they were parting ways mutually with Fleming.
Partnership dynamics
'If Dhoni is willing to take over, there's no better'
Ashwin emphasized the strong bond between Dhoni and Fleming.
"Fleming really understood what ticked [MS] Dhoni and Dhoni understood that Fleming was a great lieutenant, and that partnership carried on for such a long time. I would say it was about time Chennai Super Kings looked beyond," he told ESPNcricinfo.
He further added that if Dhoni is willing to take over as coach, there is no better person than him for the job.
However, if not, CSK need to find someone who can operate independently and take accountability for their actions.
Coaching challenges
'Small aspect of uncertainty for anybody'
Ashwin acknowledged the uncertainty a new coach would face while stepping into CSK's dressing room.
He said, "I think there is a small aspect of uncertainty for anybody that will walk into that dressing room."
The former spinner also highlighted the challenge of forging an identity without being overawed by Dhoni's presence in the team.
Coaching style
How Fleming ran the ship inside the dressing room
Having worked with Fleming in two different stints, Ashwin shared his views on the coach and tactician.
He said, "He brought clarity into play, how he spoke to people."
The former spinner also praised Fleming's ability to keep pressure off inside the dressing room and run good practice sessions for everyone.
However, he also noted that this could change over time as people stay on in their jobs for long periods.
Future prospects
What next for CSK?
Ashwin stressed that one of the major decisions CSK's ownership will have to make before hiring Fleming's successor is what kind of person they want.
He said, "Is it going to be a setup where they say, 'Okay, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will look after most of the job. We're looking for people who will do the laundry work around him.'"
This decision could determine whether Dhoni's influence continues to shape CSK or if a new leader takes charge.
Twitter Post
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 13, 2026
The Super Kings and Head Coach Stephen Fleming have mutually decided to part ways.
Together, we shared one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The legacy you've built will continue to inspire us.
With immense respect and… pic.twitter.com/qjvb4oZUuU