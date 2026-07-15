Ashwin backs Dhoni to replace Fleming as CSK head coach

Ashwin emphasized the strong bond between Dhoni and Fleming.

"Fleming really understood what ticked [MS] Dhoni and Dhoni understood that Fleming was a great lieutenant, and that partnership carried on for such a long time. I would say it was about time Chennai Super Kings looked beyond," he told ESPNcricinfo.

He further added that if Dhoni is willing to take over as coach, there is no better person than him for the job.

However, if not, CSK need to find someone who can operate independently and take accountability for their actions.