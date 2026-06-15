Women's T20 WC: Ashwin raises concerns over Team India's depth

Concerns raised

Ashwin feels India won't go far in T20 WC

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat,' Ashwin said, "I am not sure India will go very far in this T20 World Cup because there is a lack of power in the lineup." He further added that while India performed well against Pakistan and their spin attack was once again effective, they still don't have the depth that teams like England and Australia do.