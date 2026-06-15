Women's T20 WC: Ashwin raises concerns over Team India's depth
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has raised concerns over the depth of the Indian women's cricket team, despite their impressive 64-run victory over Pakistan in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener. The match was held at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Sunday. While Ashwin acknowledged India's strong performance against their arch-rivals, he questioned if they could maintain this form against stronger teams later in the tournament.
Concerns raised
Ashwin feels India won't go far in T20 WC
Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat,' Ashwin said, "I am not sure India will go very far in this T20 World Cup because there is a lack of power in the lineup." He further added that while India performed well against Pakistan and their spin attack was once again effective, they still don't have the depth that teams like England and Australia do.
Team analysis
Overall team depth remains a significant worry
Ashwin also noted that India's combination looks a bit short on power-hitting options, which could be an issue in tougher matches against stronger teams. He said, "Compared to the strong lineups of England and Australia, India's overall team depth remains a significant worry." It must be noted that India have been drawn in Group A alongside strong sides like Australia and South Africa.
Tournament progress
India's journey in T20 WC
As mentioned, India's journey in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 started on a high note with a convincing win over Pakistan. However, Ashwin's concerns highlight the challenges that lie ahead for the team as they face tougher opponents later in the tournament. "India's combination appears slightly short on power-hitting options, which could become a concern in tougher matches against stronger opponents."