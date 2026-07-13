'BCCI gave in to public pressure,' Ashwin on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

After missing the England series opener, Sooryavanshi scored 14, 13, and 15 in three matches. He was dropped for the fifth game as India lost 4-0.

His inclusion had sparked considerable demand on social media from fans and several former cricketers to include Sooryavanshi in the Playing XI.

Responding to this, Ashwin questioned if the selectors and team management had given in to public pressure by handing Sooryavanshi his India debut earlier than they should have.