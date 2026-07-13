'BCCI gave in to public pressure,' Ashwin on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for potentially succumbing to social media pressure. His comments came after 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was given his international debut during India's recent five-match T20I series against England. Sooryavanshi made his debut in the second T20I after warming the bench for three matches against Ireland and one against England.
Performance review
Sooryavanshi's mediocre debut and social media pressure
After missing the England series opener, Sooryavanshi scored 14, 13, and 15 in three matches. He was dropped for the fifth game as India lost 4-0.
His inclusion had sparked considerable demand on social media from fans and several former cricketers to include Sooryavanshi in the Playing XI.
Responding to this, Ashwin questioned if the selectors and team management had given in to public pressure by handing Sooryavanshi his India debut earlier than they should have.
Selection insights
Let players take their time, says Ashwin
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin emphasized that while he would have picked Sooryavanshi as a selector, it's important to let players take their time.
He compared this process to an internship and recalled how he was asked to play during a Test tour.
However, despite public pressure, he wasn't always included in the team because the management knows what it needs.
Narrative
Management under fire for confusing decisions
While many believed the Ireland series was the perfect opportunity to expose the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson continued to open with Abishek Sharma.
The team management defended this decision by saying they wanted to back the experience of their ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad.
Samson then failed to score double digits in three consecutive matches and was dropped for Sooryavanshi.
The latter had a brief but promising stint in three matches before being replaced by Samson for the fifth game.
Personal anecdotes
Ashwin shares his own experience of being dropped
Ashwin also shared his own experience of being dropped during an England tour despite being in good form.
He stressed that team management makes decisions based on what they think is best for the team.
"There have been times where I could have played, but there have been times where it was a 50-50 decision, and there were times where it was the right decision," said Ashwin.
External influence
Outside noise and team management
Ashwin further added that if outside noise is allowed to enter the team, it is the management's fault.
He questioned how external pressure could disturb the team and urged them to consider its impact on players.
"If the outside pressure is disturbing the team management, then think about the players," he said.