Can Rohit, Kohli play 2027 World Cup? Ravichandran Ashwin answers

Management influence

'Doubts around players can make things harder'

Ashwin pointed out that a positive environment from the management can help players like Kohli and Rohit stay fit and in form. He said, "And forgive me, I'm no specialist, I'm no medico scientist, I can't say this with utmost authority, [but if] there is a proper rehab program, and there is something that's constructed around what they want to do, and if there is good vibes from the other half, the players will manage to make it." However, he warned that any doubt cast upon them could make things harder for these seasoned cricketers.