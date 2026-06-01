Can Rohit, Kohli play 2027 World Cup? Ravichandran Ashwin answers
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has said there is "no reason" why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shouldn't play in the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. The tournament is set to take place in October-November next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. At that time, Kohli will be nearly 39 years old while Rohit will have crossed the age of 40. Here's what Ashwin said.
Player readiness
Management's role key for Kohli, Rohit: Ashwin
"In my experience of how these things pan out, it's pretty straightforward: if the management wants both of them at the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, and if there is enough energy around it, it's very much possible to keep them on the park and utilise their experience," Ashwin said on ESPNcricinfo's video show. "But if there is a thinking that it might steer the other way, the players will be under duress."
Management influence
'Doubts around players can make things harder'
Ashwin pointed out that a positive environment from the management can help players like Kohli and Rohit stay fit and in form. He said, "And forgive me, I'm no specialist, I'm no medico scientist, I can't say this with utmost authority, [but if] there is a proper rehab program, and there is something that's constructed around what they want to do, and if there is good vibes from the other half, the players will manage to make it." However, he warned that any doubt cast upon them could make things harder for these seasoned cricketers.
Player evolution
Importance of experience in an away World Cup
Ashwin stressed that players need to adapt at every stage of their careers. He said, "The body is not the same as it was when it was 35 and below; it's not the same when you cross 32 itself." He also emphasized the importance of experienced players like Kohli and Rohit in strengthening the team for an away World Cup in South Africa.
Player stats
Kohli, Rohit doing well in ODIs since 2025
Since 2025, Kohli and Rohit have been on India's highest run-scorers list in ODIs. Even though he has been ruled out of the Afghanistan series with a hamstring injury, Kohli has scored 891 runs at an average of 68.53 with four centuries and five fifties in this period. Meanwhile, Rohit has scored 711 runs at an average of 44.43 with two hundreds and four fifties.
Numbers
A look at the duo's World Cup and ODI stats
From 37 ODI World Cup games, Kohli has amassed 1,795 runs at 59.83. He owns 5 tons and 12 fifties. Meanwhile, Rohit has belted 1,575 runs from 28 games at 60.57. He has smashed 7 tons and six fifties. Overall in ODIs, Kohli has scored a whopping 14,797 runs from 311 matches at 58.71. He has hit 54 tons and 77 fifties. Meanwhile, Rohit owns 11,577 runs from 282 games at 48.84. He has slammed 33 tons and 61 fifties.