IPL 2026: Ashwin calls for DRS change following PBKS-MI clash 

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has called for a major change in the Decision Review System (DRS) rule. His appeal comes after Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a setback in their recent 2026 Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians (MI). The incident that triggered Ashwin's demand occurred on the last ball of PBKS's innings when Jasprit Bumrah hit Vishnu Vinod on the pads.

Rule modification Ashwin expresses frustration on X Ashwin took to X to express his frustration over the incident. He said, "The wrong decision has cost Punjab a run, this rule needs to change ASAP! Just like how the 'IMPACT SUB' is an IPL rule, the DRS reversal should also be brought into the IPL even if the ICC delays it for some reason. #MIVPBKS #IPL"

Twitter Post Here's what Ashwin posted! The wrong decision has cost Punjab a run, this rule needs to change ASAP!



Just like how the “IMPACT SUB” is an IPL rule, the DRS reversal should also be brought into the IPL even if the ICC delays it for some reason. #MIVPBKS #IPL — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 14, 2026

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Match highlights Match summary: MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 The match itself was a rollercoaster ride of momentum shifts. PBKS dominated the first half with an aggressive half-century from Prabhsimran Singh, who kept the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace. However, MI made a strong comeback in the middle overs as PBKS lost wickets in quick succession and looked set to finish below par.

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