IPL 2026: Ashwin calls for DRS change following PBKS-MI clash
What's the story
Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has called for a major change in the Decision Review System (DRS) rule. His appeal comes after Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a setback in their recent 2026 Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians (MI). The incident that triggered Ashwin's demand occurred on the last ball of PBKS's innings when Jasprit Bumrah hit Vishnu Vinod on the pads.
Rule modification
Ashwin expresses frustration on X
Ashwin took to X to express his frustration over the incident. He said, "The wrong decision has cost Punjab a run, this rule needs to change ASAP! Just like how the 'IMPACT SUB' is an IPL rule, the DRS reversal should also be brought into the IPL even if the ICC delays it for some reason. #MIVPBKS #IPL"
Twitter Post
Here's what Ashwin posted!
The wrong decision has cost Punjab a run, this rule needs to change ASAP!— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 14, 2026
Just like how the “IMPACT SUB” is an IPL rule, the DRS reversal should also be brought into the IPL even if the ICC delays it for some reason. #MIVPBKS #IPL
Match highlights
Match summary: MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026
The match itself was a rollercoaster ride of momentum shifts. PBKS dominated the first half with an aggressive half-century from Prabhsimran Singh, who kept the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace. However, MI made a strong comeback in the middle overs as PBKS lost wickets in quick succession and looked set to finish below par.
Late flourish
Prabhsimran, Omarzai power PBKS to strong total
Despite the middle-order collapse, PBKS's lower order came to the rescue with some aggressive hitting in the death overs. Azmatullah Omarzai led the counterattack with a quickfire 38 off just 17 balls, hitting two sixes and a four. Vishnu Vinod and Xavier Bartlett also chipped in with valuable late runs to help PBKS post a competitive total of 200/8 on the board. However, MI chased down the total thanks to a fifty from Tilak Varma.