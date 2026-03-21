Ashwin backs RCB to defend IPL title, makes bold prediction

Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to defend their title in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The veteran spinner believes the franchise has built a strong squad that could win another IPL trophy in the next couple of years. RCB ended their 17-year title drought by winning the IPL 2025 and will be looking to continue their success this season.

Squad overhaul RCB's mega auction overhaul The 2025 mega auction saw RCB retain just Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal as they rebuilt their squad. The overhaul saw the addition of key players such as Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. This has given the team a more balanced structure that helped them win their first-ever IPL trophy.

Squad assessment RCB can add another title in the next 2 years On his YouTube channel, Ashwin praised the balance and depth of the current RCB squad. He said it no longer relies on one or two stars. "RCB can add another title in the next two years with this squad," he said. "Winning the IPL isn't easy, but the building blocks they have, the kind of like-for-like replacements they have."

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Foreign players Ashwin lauds strength of RCB's foreign contingent Ashwin also highlighted the strength of RCB's foreign contingent, calling it one of the best in the tournament. In Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tim David and Romario Shepherd, this is probably the best four foreigners you can get, he said. Despite Josh Hazlewood's injury leaving his availability uncertain for IPL 2026's start, Ashwin thinks this could work in RCB's favor.

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