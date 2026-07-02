Ravichandran Ashwin named captain and mentor of Dublin Guardians: Details

Career shift

Ashwin's journey into overseas leagues

After retiring from international cricket and his last Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2025, Ashwin had expressed a desire to explore new avenues. He became the first Indian player to be signed by a Big Bash League side in 2025 when he joined Sydney Thunder but couldn't play due to injury. In early 2026, he made history as the first capped Indian international to sign with Major League Cricket (MLC) in the US for San Francisco Unicorns.