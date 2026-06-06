'Landmark day in selection': R Ashwin on Suryakumar's T20I snub

Agarkar

Not the easiest thing: Agarkar on Suryakumar's T20I captaincy removal

Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of India's selection committee, has clarified the decision to remove Suryakumar as the captain of the T20I side. Agarkar said that Suryakumar's recent form and India's strategy for the next T20 World Cup cycle were key factors in their decision. "Partly his own form, but also looking at the next two-year cycle or a little bit more than two years now till the next World Cup, we thought this was the best way forward," he said at a press conference in Mumbai.