Ashwin signs up for entire BBL 2025 season: Details here

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has signed up for the entire 2025/26 Big Bash League (BBL) season. He will play all matches for Sydney Thunder, despite initially signing up for a short stint. However, he recently went unsold in the IL20 league auction. The league will coincide with the upcoming BBL season. This allows Ashwin to feature in the entirety of the BBL season between December 14 and January 25.

Auction impact Ashwin's ILT20 withdrawal and the 'value' factor Ashwin's decision to extend his stay in the BBL comes after his planned stint in the ILT20 fell through. He went unsold in the first round of the auction and withdrew from further rounds, citing unwillingness to play at a lower price. "That's the price I wanted as a bare minimum, and I'm happy not to play at this stage of my career if my value isn't met," Ashwin told Cricbuzz.

Commitment conflict Honoring his word Despite considering pulling out of the ILT20 auction a few days before it, Ashwin decided to honor his word after committing to play. However, he was clear that he wouldn't lower his base price. "I was about to pull out a few days before the auction because of the Thunder deal, but since I had already committed to the ILT20 that I would enter the auction, I honored my word," he said.

New deal Full-season commitment to Thunder Ashwin confirmed his full-season commitment to Sydney Thunder on Thursday. "I have signed up with Sydney Thunder for the entire season," he said. The team, coached by Trevor Baylis, finished third last season. Ashwin's signing was confirmed last month, and he is among the first high-profile Indian male cricketers to play in this league.