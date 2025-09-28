Hardik Pandya misses Asia Cup final against Pakistan: Here's why

India will miss Hardik Pandya's all-round exploits against Pakistan

By Parth Dhall 07:50 pm Sep 28, 202507:50 pm

What's the story

In a major blow to the Indian cricket team, Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup final against Pakistan. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced the same at the toss, stating, "Unfortunately, Hardik misses out due to a niggle." India, who won the toss and elected to field first, went in with a lone specialist pacer in Jasprit Bumrah.