Hardik Pandya misses Asia Cup final against Pakistan: Here's why
In a major blow to the Indian cricket team, Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup final against Pakistan. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced the same at the toss, stating, "Unfortunately, Hardik misses out due to a niggle." India, who won the toss and elected to field first, went in with a lone specialist pacer in Jasprit Bumrah.
Hardik misses out in final
After India's final Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka, bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that both Hardik and Abhishek Sharma suffered from cramps. While Abhishek made India's XI for the final, Hardik missed out. India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Lone pacer in Indian XI
As mentioned, Bumrah is India's only specialist pacer in the Indian XI. He will be assisted by pace-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube. As has been the case, India will bank on their spin trio - Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Hardik in Asia Cup 2025
Hardik bolstered Team India with his all-round exploits in the 2025 Asia Cup. He took four wickets from six games with an economy rate of 8.57. Hardik, who bowled in the Powerplay alongside Bumrah, struck at 120 with the bat.