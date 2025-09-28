Soumya Sarkar returns to Bangladesh squad for Afghanistan T20Is

Bangladesh have announced a change in their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. Soumya Sarkar has replaced Litton Das, who was previously ruled out of the series due to a side strain. Meanwhile, Jaker Ali will take over the captaincy in Litton's absence. The rest of the team remains unchanged from their 2025 T20 Asia Cup roster in the UAE.

Injury update Litton Das ruled out of the series Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam provided an update on Litton's condition. He said, "He (Litton Das) had missed the last two matches of the Asia Cup with a side strain. An MRI scan has revealed a grade 1 strain on the left abdominal muscle." Although there is no word on when he might return, it is confirmed that he will not be available for the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Comeback tale Sarkar's return bolsters Bangladesh batting line-up Sarkar is making a comeback after being sidelined by injuries. His last T20I appearance was against the West Indies in December 2024. In 87 T20Is, the left-handed batter has racked up 1,462 runs at a strike rate of 122.13. His tally includes five half-centuries. Besides, Jaker led Bangladesh in their last two T20 Asia Cup matches against India and Pakistan.

Information Bangladesh squad for Afghanistan series Bangladesh squad: Jaker Ali (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar.